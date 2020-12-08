CHI Health's Operation White Lights aims to uplift health care workers

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is inviting the public to place white lights and bows anywhere — in homes, businesses, on car antennas or lapels — to honor all those caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good Sam placed white bows on its exterior Monday, as did all 14 CHI hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa. They will remain in place through the end of the year.
“People have been incredibly generous. They continue to ask what our frontline workers need and how they can help,” said Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.
“With an increased number of patients, this Christmas season is going to be busy for health care workers. Operation White Lights is a way to lift up our healers and bring us all closer together during a time when we are practicing social distancing,” he said.
White was chosen because it symbolizes unity and hope and shows appreciation for doctors, nurses, housekeepers, respiratory therapists, paramedics and all others crucial in the care of COVID-19 patients.
Mike Schnieders, president at Good Sam, said that since COVID-19 cases picked up late this fall, “Our health care workers are stressed out. We want them to know that everybody’s with them.”
Phil Landon, a CHI Health board member and executive vice president/senior loan officer from Exchange Bank in Kearney, added, “I hope all Nebraskans will be encouraged to share their prayers and support at their homes and businesses.”
Robertson noted that most hospital employees will be spending Christmas in the hospital caring for COVID patients.
“That’s not just at CHI Health, but at hospitals, surgery centers and clinics across our region. Seeing a flurry of white will remind health care workers that we care. This visible outpouring of support is sure to strengthen their resolve and carry them through,” he said.
With vaccines expected to be available soon, Robertson said, “This year, Christmas is truly a time for hope for those impacted by this virus.”
