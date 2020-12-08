CHI Health's Operation White Lights aims to uplift health care workers

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is inviting the public to place white lights and bows anywhere — in homes, businesses, on car antennas or lapels — to honor all those caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Sam placed white bows on its exterior Monday, as did all 14 CHI hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa. They will remain in place through the end of the year.

“People have been incredibly generous. They continue to ask what our frontline workers need and how they can help,” said Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.

“With an increased number of patients, this Christmas season is going to be busy for health care workers. Operation White Lights is a way to lift up our healers and bring us all closer together during a time when we are practicing social distancing,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

White was chosen because it symbolizes unity and hope and shows appreciation for doctors, nurses, housekeepers, respiratory therapists, paramedics and all others crucial in the care of COVID-19 patients.

Mike Schnieders, president at Good Sam, said that since COVID-19 cases picked up late this fall, “Our health care workers are stressed out. We want them to know that everybody’s with them.”