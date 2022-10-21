CHI Health to host Prescription Take-Back event Oct. 29

KEARNEY — The semi-annual Prescription Take-Back event, sponsored by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the north parking lot at CHI Health Good Samaritan on A Avenue north of W. 31st St.

The public can bring any medications, no questions asked.

“A majority of abused prescription medications are obtained from family and friends. In far too many cases, someone looking for prescription drugs to abuse or sell will get them from the home of a relative or friend who might never miss them,” Nicki Bohl, director of pharmacy at Good Sam, said.

Last year, during Prescription Take-Back, Buffalo County residents brought in 423.8 pounds of prescriptions.

The public can also drop off old medications year-round at area pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, Family Pharmacy, Walgreens, Family Fresh, Haeberle’s Valley at Kearney Clinic, Medicap, ABC Drug, U-Save, CVS (inside Target), Svanda in Ravenna and Lambert’s Family Pharmacy in Gibbon.

The event is put on in partnership with the Kearney Police Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney/Holdrege Elks Lodge #984 and Positive Pressure powered by Buffalo County Community Partners.

This project is partly funded by a SAMHSA State Targeted Response to Opioids grant through Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Region 3 Behavioral Health Services.