KEARNEY — A problem in the supply chain is causing delays with COVID-19 testing at CHI Health’s Core Lab.
For that reason, CHI Health Good Samaritan has suspended tests for COVID-19 it gives prior to many medical procedures. This does not affect surgeries.
Abbott, the manufacturer that supplies the reagents essential for testing, will be unable to meet the current demand for the next four or five weeks. This affects all 13 hospitals in the CHI Health system.
With this move, Good Sam will preserve tests for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Since resuming elective procedures, CHI Health was one of the only health care systems in the area requiring a COVID-19 test before surgery.
Fewer than 1% of presurgical patients tested came back positive.
Surgeons and staff members will continue to wear proper N95 masks and other essential personal protective equipment at all times. CHI Health does not have a PPE shortage.