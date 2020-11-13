CHI Health staff creates ‘COVID Cuisine’ cookbook

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Using a cookbook template from Morris Press, the four met regularly to read the recipes, separate them into categories and edit them for clarity.

They added a brief history about the 96-year-old hospital and a page with a dozen brief vignettes about the COVID-19 pandemic. Good Sam staff members comment on everything from quirky home meals to the community’s unbroken support of its health care workers.

Finally, the committee chose the book’s title from ideas submitted by hospital employees.

“It captures the idea of COVID times, but it puts a great twist on it to focus on the amazing strengths of our team,” Burr said.

Kalb believes the photos and the anecdotes bring a personal touch to the book. That includes the photos in the Main Course section showing employees wearing PPE, with a humorous caption that reads “I gained 40 pounds wearing this bunny suit all day.”

“COVID Cuisine” hit the shelves of the Sure Cure gift shop this month. Its price is $17.50, including tax. Since gift shop access is limited due to COVID, the book can be ordered by phone and picked up at the hospital’s curbside entrances.

It is also available at the CHI Health Wellness Center.