CHI Health staff creates ‘COVID Cuisine’ cookbook

KEARNEY — As days get shorter and colder and COVID-19 presses on, staff members at CHI Health facilities have compiled a tasty reprieve: a cookbook.
“COVID Cuisine” is filled with 735 recipes for salads, meats, main dishes, breads, desserts, vegetables and much more contributed by 160 employees.
Even its cover is delicious. It’s a plate-shaped face made of tortilla with green beans for hair, tomatoes for eyes, a cracker for a nose and a bright blue CHI Health surgical mask. It’s the creation of Shannan Kalb, who works at the CHI Health Wellness Center.
“We put out the word in late summer asking employees for their favorite recipes. We hoped for 500 recipes, but all of a sudden we had over 700. People love to cook and share their recipes,” said Kim Burr, an oncology social worker in the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan.
Some people donated recipes in memory of friends and family members, she added.
The cookbook is a first for CHI Health Good Samaritan, which includes the hospital, its clinics, the cancer center and CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health here.
Dedicated to the front-line workers and more who have cared tirelessly for COVID-19 patients for the last eight months, it was the project of four members of Good Sam’s Employee Engagement Council: Burr, Kalb, Lindsy Zechmann of Volunteer Services and Deb Johnson of the hospital’s laboratory
Using a cookbook template from Morris Press, the four met regularly to read the recipes, separate them into categories and edit them for clarity.
They added a brief history about the 96-year-old hospital and a page with a dozen brief vignettes about the COVID-19 pandemic. Good Sam staff members comment on everything from quirky home meals to the community’s unbroken support of its health care workers.
Finally, the committee chose the book’s title from ideas submitted by hospital employees.
“It captures the idea of COVID times, but it puts a great twist on it to focus on the amazing strengths of our team,” Burr said.
Kalb believes the photos and the anecdotes bring a personal touch to the book. That includes the photos in the Main Course section showing employees wearing PPE, with a humorous caption that reads “I gained 40 pounds wearing this bunny suit all day.”
“COVID Cuisine” hit the shelves of the Sure Cure gift shop this month. Its price is $17.50, including tax. Since gift shop access is limited due to COVID, the book can be ordered by phone and picked up at the hospital’s curbside entrances.
It is also available at the CHI Health Wellness Center.
The Employee Engagement Council, organized to promote staff morale, will use the proceeds to support and promote the hospital staff. That’s especially critical during the stress of COVID-19.
While the recipes make the book timeless, its chronicles about COVID-19 will live on, too.
“It’s not just a cookbook, but a book that will be a timeless remembrance about what we’ve been through and what we’ve shared,” Burr said.
