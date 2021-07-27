CHI Health 'seriously considering' requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added, “For anyone to become critically ill and require a ventilator in this day and age is tragic.” He described vaccine naysayers as “victims of misinformation with the wrong people giving them bad advice.”

Ward doubts if hospitalizations will soar to 2020 numbers this fall, “but I’d be less worried if I knew people would start lining up to get the vaccine.”

Right now, CHI hospitals have plenty of available beds, but staff shortage is a constant concern, and that could worsen if people do not get vaccinated, he said.

He said people who opted not to get vaccinated earlier in the year included those who did not want to be told what to do and those who did not trust information circulating about vaccines, but that has changed.

“Look at real experts. Look at the data. Go talk to your doctor, your internist, nurses, pharmacists, people who look at this information all the time,” Ward said.

“Stay out of the politics. Instead, listen to what doctors have to say. The vaccine is incredibly safe and extremely effective. Now, with 140 million doses, significant side effects are extremely rare, and they are nothing compared to the complications of this disease,” he said.