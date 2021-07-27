CHI Health 'seriously considering' requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA — A top official at CHI Health — which includes Good Samaritan in Kearney and St. Francis in Grand Island — said COVID-19 vaccines soon could be required for its employees.
Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health, said his organization is “seriously considering” that requirement.
“This would protect our patients, employees and the community,” he said.
Ward said politicians, corporate leaders and others were divided on this issue several months ago, but “we are clearly seeing a change now. We hope it won’t be a big deal to mandate it.”
“Now we know side effects from vaccines are profoundly low, lower than many vaccines out there, including the flu vaccine,” he said. “We know the vaccine is effective and safe. It’s time to treat this like an influenza. All hospitals require a flu vaccine.”
Speaking at a Monday press conference, Ward also said he has talked with other major hospital systems in the state. “Ideally, we would all go together on this,” he said.
As cases of COVID (“a preventable disease”) creep up in Nebraska, Ward is worried. Fewer than half of Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated, and that figure shrivels to 30% in some rural parts of the state.
As of Monday, just 32 COVID patients occupied beds in CHI Health’s 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, “but these patients are younger. We’re not seeing 60- and 70-year-olds like before, thanks to the vaccine. Now we’re seeing 20-, 30- and 40-year-olds, healthy people who are seriously ill and requiring ventilators.”
He added, “For anyone to become critically ill and require a ventilator in this day and age is tragic.” He described vaccine naysayers as “victims of misinformation with the wrong people giving them bad advice.”
Ward doubts if hospitalizations will soar to 2020 numbers this fall, “but I’d be less worried if I knew people would start lining up to get the vaccine.”
Right now, CHI hospitals have plenty of available beds, but staff shortage is a constant concern, and that could worsen if people do not get vaccinated, he said.
He said people who opted not to get vaccinated earlier in the year included those who did not want to be told what to do and those who did not trust information circulating about vaccines, but that has changed.
“Look at real experts. Look at the data. Go talk to your doctor, your internist, nurses, pharmacists, people who look at this information all the time,” Ward said.
“Stay out of the politics. Instead, listen to what doctors have to say. The vaccine is incredibly safe and extremely effective. Now, with 140 million doses, significant side effects are extremely rare, and they are nothing compared to the complications of this disease,” he said.
Ward also said the vaccine is far more effective than experts realized. “The vaccine is so safe that nearly everyone can get it,” he said. Vaccinated people who develop “breakthrough” cases of COVID have minor symptoms similar to a cold or flu.
If cases keep moving upward, mask mandates could return. “The way to avoid that is to get a vaccination,” he said.
He cannot predict when the pandemic will end, but he said if everyone got vaccinated, COVID would recede into the background.
“There’s no argument now. People on ventilators who are profoundly short of breath are begging for the vaccine, but it’s too late at that point. Get a vaccine,” he repeated.