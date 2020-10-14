CHI Health preparing in case of another surge, CEO says

With the number of new coronavirus cases increasing in Nebraska, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson provided an update Tuesday on CHI’s coronavirus numbers across its 14-hospital system, where capacity stands and what CHI’s plans are moving forward going into the fall and winter months.
CHI Health operates hospitals in Grand Island and Kearney in south-central Nebraska.
Robertson said the 14-hospital system started the week with 87 patients with coronavirus in their care. That was five less than the previous week. Ten individuals had been admitted who were awaiting test results.
He said 33 of the 87 COVID-19 patients in CHI hospitals were in intensive care units. He said seven virus patients were on ventilators.
“That is actually seven less than one week ago,” Robertson said.
He also said the number of coronavirus patients in CHI Health hospitals is less than in April, when the virus admissions were at their peak.
“It is 20 less than our peak, which occurred at the end of April,” Robertson said. “While we are seeing more patients admitted to the hospitals than four or five weeks ago, what our data shows are these rolling waves or more or less infections requiring hospitalizations.”
Looking at coronavirus testing data from CHI Health’s labs, Robertson said there were days when the positivity rates for the virus were hovering around 20% of those tested. He said there were also days when that positivity rate was less than 10%.
The CHI Health hospital system manages hospital capacity on a daily basis, he said, and at times on a minute-to-minute basis.
For example, on Monday, CHI Health hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln discharged more than 150 patients.
“We have around 1,100 or so staffed beds,” Robertson said. “We average between 150 to 200-plus discharges and an equal number, roughly, of admissions every day. When we think about capacity, it is something we have done for the last couple of decades as we have tried to become more and more efficient.”
For example, at 8 a.m., a hospital can be full, but there are patients ready to be discharged who will go home later in the morning or in the afternoon.
“It is something we had to learn to understand and manage,” Robertson said.
When it comes to capacity, having enough staff members available to handle the number of patients being cared for at each of their hospitals is vital.
“We are not at a place yet where we are beginning to think about changing our staffing approach and plans,” Robertson said. “At this point, we don’t believe we need to stop elective or non-elective urgent surgical procedures. We still believe that we have the appropriate capacity and ability to flex and expand as needed.”
He said that is something, though, that CHI Health hospitals and care facilities look at every day in an effort to project forward where they might be the next day or the next week to make sure they have the appropriate resources to handle whatever might happen.
“For instance, Omaha this morning, we had less capacity than we had in Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island,” Robertson said. “That is not atypical for an organization like ours, that has 14 hospitals, to have different demand levels occur in different communities at the same time.”
He said they have set up coronavirus units in many of their health care facilities after last spring’s outbreak and their hospitals have “good capacity” available for virus patients. They also have the ability to move staff members and equipment where there’s the most demand, along with moving patients.
“It is not uncommon that, if we can’t care for you in the facility closest to your home either because you need a higher level of care that we might not be able to provide there or some resource constraint, we do move patients to one of our other hospitals that can take care of the patients,” Robertson said.
Because there is capacity to handle virus patients at CHI Health hospitals, he said there is no immediate plans to set up special units, such as surge tents, to handle a heavier volume of virus patients.
“We have a lot of excess physical capacity,” Robertson said. “When looking at our hospitals, we literally have large areas that have been built out, but aren’t currently used because we haven’t had demand.”
The challenge, he said, is having enough staff members to handle a sudden influx of patients if that excess capacity has to be used.
When they were developing surge plans in March as the virus began spreading in Nebraska, Robertson said, CHI Health identified that it had 2,000 additional beds available to handle a sudden surge of virus patients.
CHI officials are keeping a close eye on virus case counts in Nebraska.
He said they have put in additional orders for temporary nurses in case additional staff is needed to handle a large number of virus patients who need hospitalization.
“If we need them, we can access staff who don’t live in Nebraska to come here to work,” Robertson said.
In the last week, he said, CHI officials have put in orders for more staff members in case current trends continue of people needing hospitalization to treat the virus.
“This is so we have additional staff to help expand our actual staff capacity,” Robertson said.
He also said they have gotten better at treating virus patients more effectively than when the pandemic started to spread in March.
“We are not seeing the same degree of illness, not as much ICU requirement, and there are fewer patients on ventilators,” Robertson said.
That is because more is known about how to treat the virus patient now than in March, he said.
“We have all gotten better in caring for patients,” Robertson said. “Lot of the folks who require short-term hospitalization can be effectively managed in a smaller rural facility. Our rural facilities are doing a great job of taking care of patients close to home. Just because you are infected with the coronavirus doesn’t mean you have to be in a hospital, or, for sure, it doesn’t mean you have to be transferred out of your community, necessarily.”
He said Nebraska is blessed with skilled health care workers in the rural areas who have been able to care for the vast majority of people who have been infected by the virus.
One of the lessons that health care officials have learned from the pandemic, Robertson said, “is not to put other patients at risk who have other medical conditions because we are also trying to manage patients infected with this novel coronavirus.”
“If we get to a place where our clinical leadership says we are pushed to the point where we really need to preserve additional capacity for future COVID admissions, then we would stop the nonurgent surgeries and procedures. What we are trying to avoid is shutting down the entire health system and not delivering care to people that otherwise need it because we are worried about a few more viral infections that need to be admitted to the hospital.”
Robertson said health officials will have a better picture of the negative impacts, from a health perspective, that occurred as a result of “us sort of shutting down everything and people avoiding for forestalling necessary care. Those folks are as much of a concern to us as patients who get infected with the coronavirus.”
