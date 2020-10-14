CHI Health preparing in case of another surge, CEO says

The CHI Health hospital system manages hospital capacity on a daily basis, he said, and at times on a minute-to-minute basis.

For example, on Monday, CHI Health hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln discharged more than 150 patients.

“We have around 1,100 or so staffed beds,” Robertson said. “We average between 150 to 200-plus discharges and an equal number, roughly, of admissions every day. When we think about capacity, it is something we have done for the last couple of decades as we have tried to become more and more efficient.”

For example, at 8 a.m., a hospital can be full, but there are patients ready to be discharged who will go home later in the morning or in the afternoon.

“It is something we had to learn to understand and manage,” Robertson said.

When it comes to capacity, having enough staff members available to handle the number of patients being cared for at each of their hospitals is vital.

“We are not at a place yet where we are beginning to think about changing our staffing approach and plans,” Robertson said. “At this point, we don’t believe we need to stop elective or non-elective urgent surgical procedures. We still believe that we have the appropriate capacity and ability to flex and expand as needed.”