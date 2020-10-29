CHI Health physician: Wear a mask, stick with individually wrapped candy this Halloween

She said no studies have shown that COVID-19 raises the risk of contracting other viruses, “but fall and winter is when people are susceptible.” She said Douglas County already has confirmed cases of the flu, “so we need to reinforce masks, proper hygiene, physical distancing and the flu vaccine,” she said.

She urged anyone with a viral infection to stay home to avoid spreading illness. “Don’t put people at risk of getting other viruses,” she said.

Vivekanandan has been part of a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. “I’ve seen so many (COVID-19) patients who are not doing well, so I wanted to do my part to help. I looked at results of prior studies before the trial, and no patients had had major side effects, so that made me feel OK,” she said.

She received two shots 28 days apart, but she does not know whether they were placebos or actual medicine. Some of the 30,000 trial participants suffered some fever and fatigue. She herself took ibuprofen for a day or two, but her symptoms were minimal, and she was willing to risk that to give others protection from COVID-19.

The results of the study could be released by December. “I trust the scientists. I look forward to the results,” she said.