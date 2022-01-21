CHI Health names Kuiper its new CEO of Midwest Division

“Kuiper’s commitment and the health systems’ mission — transforming health care and building healthy communities-align,” according to a CHI news release. “With a comprehensive approach to team building and collaborative problem solving, Kuiper hopes to further strengthen, engage and empower the health system’s 16,000-plus employees who he says are instrumental for growth and success.”

“I believe that as a health care system, our most precious asset is our people,” Kuiper said in a statement. “Without a highly engaged workforce, our hospitals, our clinics, our office buildings are just real estate.”

“Kuiper’s top priority in life and work, from starting out as a staff physical therapist to CEO, remains kindness,” based on the news release.

“We are all in this together. Genuine and sometimes random gestures of kindness and love can make such a difference in someone’s day,” Kuiper said. “It is so important that we create a caring environment in which human kindness is evident from the moment our patients enter our facilities.”