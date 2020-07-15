KEARNEY — CHI Health, which includes CHI Health Good Samaritan, has accomplished what only five health care systems in the country can claim: Top-Performing Health System in America.
IBM Watson Health determined the list by looking at more than 330 health care systems and nearly 2,500 hospitals in the country, using public data to compare clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience.
“This recognition is not a ‘reputation’ award, but driven by the performance on publicly reported cost and quality measures,” said Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.
The health systems selected accomplished the following:
- Lower inpatient mortality and fewer patient complications, considering patient severity;
- Sent patients home sooner;
- Provided faster emergency care;
- Higher scores on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience.
According to IBM Watson Health, if all Medicare hospitalized patients received the same level of care as those treated at CHI Health and the other top-ranked health systems named, more than 43,000 lives could be saved and an additional 29,000 patients could be complication-free.
Good Samaritan President Michael Schnieders said, “Working together to provide Nebraskans the best possible care has always been at the heart of all we do as the state’s largest regional health network.”
IBM Watson Health also selected CHI Health as a top five large health system in 2013, 2014 and 2015.