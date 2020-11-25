CHI Health looking for seasonal workers amid COVID-19

KEARNEY — CHI Health has created new seasonal jobs due to the increase in COVID-19 patients throughout its 14 hospitals, including CHI Health Good Samaritan here.
The new positions, patient care assistants, will provide nonclinical assistance to hospital staff. Tasks might include answering phones, communicating with visitors, distributing and restocking medical inventory and screening employees. All new hires will be trained and given personal protective equipment. The pay is $17 per hour. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.
These positions are ideal for college students during holiday break or people wanting to support local health care workers.
Support Local Journalism
“This new role will go a long way toward freeing up our nurses. We need our nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care providers to provide expert medical care to our patients,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, on Tuesday.
“Now, more than ever, supporting our medical teams is crucial to the health of our communities.”
He also said the positions would be an excellent learning opportunity for those interested in careers in health care.
Apply online at chihealth.com/en/careers.html.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.