 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHI Health looking for seasonal workers amid COVID-19
top story

CHI Health looking for seasonal workers amid COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — CHI Health has created new seasonal jobs due to the increase in COVID-19 patients throughout its 14 hospitals, including CHI Health Good Samaritan here.

The new positions, patient care assistants, will provide nonclinical assistance to hospital staff. Tasks might include answering phones, communicating with visitors, distributing and restocking medical inventory and screening employees. All new hires will be trained and given personal protective equipment. The pay is $17 per hour. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

These positions are ideal for college students during holiday break or people wanting to support local health care workers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This new role will go a long way toward freeing up our nurses. We need our nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care providers to provide expert medical care to our patients,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, on Tuesday.

“Now, more than ever, supporting our medical teams is crucial to the health of our communities.”

He also said the positions would be an excellent learning opportunity for those interested in careers in health care.

Apply online at chihealth.com/en/careers.html.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID
Local News

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID

  • Updated

McKenzie Kohler of Amherst has had a history of pneumonia, once being hospitalized with it, but she typically goes to the doctor for an antibiotic and does well. Her plan was to go to the doctor Friday morning, Nov. 6, to get tested for COVID-19. She saw a nurse practitioner at Kearney Clinic who tested her for the virus and believed she had bronchitis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News