 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHI Health Kearney hosts drive-up flu shots in October
0 Comments
top story

CHI Health Kearney hosts drive-up flu shots in October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Quick, convenient drive-up flu shot clinics will take place 9-11 a.m. Oct. 9 inside the blue tent on the north side of the CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shots will be given to anyone age 7 and older. Families are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while clinic staff members register them and administer shots.

Preregister by calling 308-865-2141.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge. For more information, visit CHIhealth.com/flu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News