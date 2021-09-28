CHI Health Kearney hosts drive-up flu shots in October

KEARNEY — Quick, convenient drive-up flu shot clinics will take place 9-11 a.m. Oct. 9 inside the blue tent on the north side of the CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shots will be given to anyone age 7 and older. Families are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while clinic staff members register them and administer shots.

Preregister by calling 308-865-2141.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge. For more information, visit CHIhealth.com/flu.