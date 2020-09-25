CHI Health Kearney Clinic hosting drive-thru flu shot clinic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will offer a one-day, drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 10 for ages 7 and older.

Shots will be given 9 a.m.-noon inside a blue tent north of CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St.

It is recommended that people get flu shots in September or October, before flu season begins, because it takes about two weeks for the body to produce antibodies against influenza, according to Dr. Brittani Moeller, family medicine physician at Kearney Clinic.

“Getting your flu shot will protect you and those around you, and will help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed during COVID-19,” she said.

Everyone should wear masks.

Preregistration is preferred to speed the process, but not required. Visit CHIhealth.com/flu or call 308-865-2141.