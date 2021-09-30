 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHI Health hosts drive-up flu shots in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

CHI Health hosts drive-up flu shots in Kearney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY– Quick, convenient drive-up flu shot clinics will take place 9-11 a.m. Oct. 9 inside the blue tent on the north side of the CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shots will be given to anyone age seven and older. Families are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while clinic staff register them and administer the shots.

Preregister by calling 308-865-2141. Preregistration paperwork can be found online at chihealth.com/flu. It should be completed and brought to the drive-up event.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge. For more information, visit www.CHIhealth.com/flu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilians swim in open water to boost mental health

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News