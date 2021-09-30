CHI Health hosts drive-up flu shots in Kearney

KEARNEY– Quick, convenient drive-up flu shot clinics will take place 9-11 a.m. Oct. 9 inside the blue tent on the north side of the CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Shots will be given to anyone age seven and older. Families are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while clinic staff register them and administer the shots.
Preregister by calling 308-865-2141. Preregistration paperwork can be found online at chihealth.com/flu. It should be completed and brought to the drive-up event.
Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge. For more information, visit www.CHIhealth.com/flu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.