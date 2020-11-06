 Skip to main content
CHI Health hosting virtual wellness event on 'Winter Wellness: Easing Holiday Stress and More'

KEARNEY — CHI Health is hosting a free virtual wellness event, “Winter Wellness: Easing Holiday Stress and More,” 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

It will provide expert advice from CHI Health experts, including:

- Gather safely: Calm COVID-19 advice

- Feast well: Comfort foods with fewer calories

- Stress less: Mood-lifting techniques from mental health practitioners

- Gain Strength: Daily exercises you can do at home

- Rest easier: Nightly habits for better slumber

- CHI Health experts will answer participants’ questions live.

This free webinar is open to the first 1,000 people who register. Registrants will be qualified to win one of five Fitbit Inspire 2 wellness trackers.

To register or for more information, visit CHIhealth.com/WellnessWebinar.

Breaking News