KEARNEY — CHI Health is hosting an informative virtual event for teachers from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
“Inspiring Hope in a Changing Classroom” is designed to support educators as they return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the live videoconference, CHI Health infectious disease and mental health experts will discuss COVID-19 safety precautions, tools to combat student and teacher anxiety, when and how to address tough societal issues, and steps for self-care.
“Our teachers will be returning to classrooms very different from the ones they left just five months ago. Navigating the new normal brings with it uncharted territory,” said Mike Schnieders, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan. “As an academic health system, we are hoping to share our learnings and provide an opportunity to come together in support of all our teachers.
This virtual program is free. By registering and attending the webinar, participants will qualify to win five iPads for their school.
To register or for more information, visit CHIhealth.com/TeacherAssembly.