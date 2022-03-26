CHI Health Good Samaritan's longest serving paramedic Kevin Badgley retiring

KEARNEY — At 66, as the longest serving paramedic at CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kevin Badgley refers to himself as an old fossil.

On Thursday, after 33 years as a Good Sam paramedic and a 48-year career, he’s retiring.

“I’m 66. My body is telling me there’s a finite limit to this,” he said. “Except for one person, none of my co-workers was even born when I started in this business. Most of their parents were in grade school when I started.”

It all began when he was just 18. Prodded by his parents, he took his first EMT course in 1974 in Oconto. “My dad said, ‘You are working with your grandpa on the farm all the time. You need to take this class,” Badgley said.

Now he teaches those classes. He has taught at Central Community College and at 100 towns in western and central Nebraska. From the start, he pulls no punches.

“The first night I try to talk people out of taking the class unless they’re committed for the long haul. I tell them that they’re going to miss Christmas, Thanksgiving and more. People will call you in the worst possible times, and you have to go. You can’t wait 10 minutes,” he tells them.

“Your family has to commit to this, too. I always said one of these days I was going to regain my sanity and find a job where I don’t have to work nights, weekends and holidays. It’s definitely a calling,” he said.

In the beginning

In 1975, when he was just 19, Badgley got a part-time job with a private ambulance service in Rapid City, S.D., while attending business school there.

“We got paid by the call. I’d get off work at 6 a.m., go home to the trailer and change clothes and go to school. Then I’d change clothes and go to the EMS job. I was on call all night. I’d sleep at times,” he said.

Residents of Rapid City called the ambulance only in dire circumstances. “Most people said, ‘I can drive myself to the hospital,” which was lucky, since Badgley was often the only person on call. He covered an area that included Mount Rushmore, Needles, Hill City and Hermosa, all the way west to the Wyoming border and clear down to Scenic, in the southeast, 54 miles from Rapid City.

“Once I got a call 10 miles south of Scenic about a baby being born breech. It was snowing. We had to take a snowplow to get from Scenic to the farm. There was no place to turn around. I couldn’t start an IV. I had no medication. All I could give her was oxygen,” he said. The woman delivered safely, and the baby was healthy.

When that ambulance service went out of business in 1977, he began working for the Rapid City/Pennington County Ambulance Service. Married with an associate’s degree by then, he also worked full time at a lumberyard.

The RCPCS ambulance was a Cadillac. “We couldn’t care for anyone in the back. We couldn’t sit up. To care for them, we had to flip the seat and crawl around,” he said.

“That Cadillac had a huge, heavy door. The wind would catch it and slam it into you as you were loading the patient. It looked like a hearse,” he said. That’s because 50 years ago, funeral homes supplied ambulances. Crews put patients on the carts that were used in the hearses.

First paramedic service

One day, in 1980, his mother called. The city of Grand Island was starting an ambulance service. Two weeks later, Badgley drove to Grand Island, passed an EMT competency test and got hired by the Grand Island Hall County Ambulance. It was only the third such service in the state that was separate from fire and police.

Also in 1980, Badgley enrolled in the first Nebraska paramedic class held outside of Omaha, offered through Central Community College. In 1982, he passed and joined the ranks of the National Registry of Paramedics in 1982. By June, he had his state license.

He and the other new paramedics were absorbed into the Grand Island Fire Department. As a fire department employee, he worked 24 hours on and 48 hours off. In between, he worked for a private ambulance service in Grand Island. “I worked part time to make extra money. We weren’t paid worth a darn,” he said.

Move to Kearney

In August 1988, he left Grand Island to help launch a hospital-based ambulance service at what was then Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. In December 1987, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department had voted to give up its ambulance service, and Badgley envisioned Good Sam filling the gap.

“I loved Kearney. My family had been patients at Good Sam since the 1960s. My grandparents, my cousin and my nephew were born there,” he said.

He rolled up his sleeves, but Good Sam was reluctant to get involved. Like many hospitals at the time, it believed patients “were not their problem” until they arrived at the door, and the new equipment seemed financially out of reach, Badgley said.

Badgley got busy. He talked to City Council members individually and asked them to reconsider.

“One day I got a call. They had worked out a deal with the city,” he said. Good Sam leased two ambulances for $100 a year. On Aug. 1, 1988, the new service began.

Badgley became the first paramedic — and second employee — hired. The first employee was James Staab, an EMT who rode often with Badgley as he trained to become a paramedic.

“Kevin was a great instructor. He was very intelligent. He was a really good paramedic,” said Staab, now retired after 27 years.

Early Kearney years

In the early years, “it was hard to explain to people what you did,” Badgley said. “We had to tell people, ‘We don’t drive ambulances. We do a lot more than that.’”

He chuckles at the memories of those early ambulances. “Certified medical technicians had to carry a 50-pound defibrillator, but the batteries couldn’t be replaced, and there was no electricity going to the ambulance,” he said.

“As an EMT, I could do basic things without asking permission, but paramedics were so new,” he said.

Basically, paramedics have more education and training than EMTs, but as paramedics, “we had to call in for everything. I couldn’t defibrillate anyone or put in an IV without calling the ER physician. I had to call to get an order for a narcotic. Doctors didn’t trust us to interpret the heart rhythm,” he said.

Finally, after a year, busy doctors told the paramedics to go ahead with less direct supervision. Also, there were no emergency room physicians in the early years, so a patient’s doctor had to be called in when an ambulance arrived.

Cardiac arrest

Mindful of HIPPA laws, Badgley refrains from sharing too many stories, but he still remembers the day a man in his 40s collapsed in a hallway. “It looked like a seizure. I told someone to call an ambulance, but I stayed with him and tried to find a pulse. He was breathing hard and deep. He turned purple. I did chest compressions,” Badgley said.

“When the ambulance arrived, I rode with him to the hospital doing chest compressions. They shocked him once and got him back. He walked out of the hospital a few weeks later,” he said.

During the years, Badgley has been certified as an instructor for all kinds of medical training, including a FarMedic course, which he’s taught since 1992. “Coming from a farm background, and having lost family or friends to farm accidents, I particularly enjoyed teaching that class,” he said.

One afternoon, while teaching a FarMedic class, “I backed up to turn around, and a fence post ran into the gas tank of my pickup. I had fuel pouring out the bottom of my tank. Someone grabbed a trailer and hauled me and the pickup to the repair shop and put it back,” he said.

He added, “That’s part of volunteer spirit. Volunteers will get it done.”

Leaving a legacy

Badgley has effuse praise for his wife LuAnn. “She has been the rock. She tells me, ‘I wasn’t that important,’ but I tell her she was my sounding board at times when I was upset, had bad calls, bad management, vehicle breakdowns and God knows what else. She sat there when I would just scream,” he said.

“She raised our four kids. I was gone so much the kids finally quit asking when I’d be back,” he said.

Matt Walter, Good Sam’s EMS manager, noted that Badgley helped start hospital-based EMS in 1988 when many thought it couldn’t be successful.

“His experience, talents and calm demeanor continue to guide our program. During his career, Kevin not only provided lifesaving care, but also helped train and mentor the next generation of first responders. Many lives have been touched and made better because of Kevin’s unwavering dedication to emergency medicine,” Walter said.

Badgley knows it’s time to retire.

“I’m an old man. I ask myself, ‘Mentally, can I do this? Physically, will I be a detriment to patients and my partner?’ I want to be honest enough to say when I should quit I don’t want to end up being thought of as a liability,” he said.