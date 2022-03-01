CHI Health Good Samaritan's AirCare program turns 40, blessing livestreamed Friday

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will celebrate the 40th anniversary of AirCare’s first flight Saturday.

To honor the history of its air ambulance program, the community is invited to watch virtually at 1 p.m. Friday as a blessing is streamed live on the Good Samaritan AirCare Facebook page.

The ceremony will pay tribute to the past and present flight crews and patients with a special remembrance for lives lost in service.

Good Samaritan’s air transport service became fully operational on July 21, 1982, The joint effort between Good Samaritan and Rodgers Helicopter Service was later named AirCare and has become the longest operating original air ambulance service in Nebraska.

AirCare, now a partnership that includes Apollo MedFlight, completed 344 missions last year.