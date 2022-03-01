 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CHI Health Good Samaritan's AirCare program turns 40, blessing livestreamed Friday

  • 0

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will celebrate the 40th anniversary of AirCare’s first flight Saturday.

To honor the history of its air ambulance program, the community is invited to watch virtually at 1 p.m. Friday as a blessing is streamed live on the Good Samaritan AirCare Facebook page.

The ceremony will pay tribute to the past and present flight crews and patients with a special remembrance for lives lost in service.

Good Samaritan’s air transport service became fully operational on July 21, 1982, The joint effort between Good Samaritan and Rodgers Helicopter Service was later named AirCare and has become the longest operating original air ambulance service in Nebraska.

AirCare, now a partnership that includes Apollo MedFlight, completed 344 missions last year.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Many in US struggle to make ends meet amid inflation crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News