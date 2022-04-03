 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHI Health Good Samaritan will raise 'Donate Life' flag Thursday

KEARNEY — This month, which is National Donate Life Month, CHI Health Good Samaritan will pay tribute to those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Hospital staff will raise the Donate Life flag at 7 a.m. Thursday at the hospital’s West Tower entrance flagpole in honor of its donors and donor families. The remembrance will include brief remarks and a prayer.

CHI Health also asks the public to join them by wearing blue and green, Donate Life colors, on April 22. This will give hope to those waiting for a life-saving gift and help build awareness about the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Join the Donor Registry at liveonnebraska.org/register.

