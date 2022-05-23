CHI Health Good Samaritan to offer new bike helmets

KEARNEY— CHI Health Good Samaritan and Safe Kids Platte Valley will provide new bike helmets to the public 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 1 at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

The event will take place in conjunction with the library’s summer reading kick-off.

Helmets will be distributed while supplies last for a reduced price: a suggested donation of $10 to the Good Samaritan Foundation.

The helmets, toddler through adult sizes, meet current safety standards and will be fitted by trained staff from Good Samaritan Emergency Services.

Last year, Good Samaritan provided more than 120 helmets to students in Kearney and surrounding communities to help reduce injuries.

According to Safe Kids, more children ages 5 to 14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than any other sport. Children should always wear a properly fitting helmet when participating in any wheeled sports activities. It is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from bicycle crashes, yet only 45 percent of children 14 and younger usually wear one.