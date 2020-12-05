CHI Health Good Samaritan’s AirCare team plays critical role in fighting COVID-19 pandemic

When a call comes in, the team identifies the closest hospital that has the capacity and capability to take care of a patient with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Those include all hospitals across the state, not just CHI Health hospitals.

A busy fall

In the past nine months, AirCare has transported more than a dozen COVID patients in addition to its regular patient load. Its crew must expertly stabilize and care for them while transporting them to the appropriate level of hospitalized care.

“We try to place patients in a hospital close to them that can take care of them. Sometimes, we’ve had to go quite a distance to find beds, but so far, we’ve always had a bed,” Blum said.

The center relies on Nebraska hospitals with intensive care units, but may reach out of state, as well. AirCare also may transfer patients who are recovering, but who still need hospital care, to other hospitals in order to free up intensive care beds.

“We try to spread out where the patients go so we don’t inundate any one system,” Blum said. “This is a challenging time, so the time it might take to line up a transfer can be much longer than we’re used to seeing because hospitals are reaching their limits.”