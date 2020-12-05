CHI Health Good Samaritan’s AirCare team plays critical role in fighting COVID-19 pandemic

KEARNEY — Along with face masks, quarantines and nasal swab tests, there’s one often-overlooked necessity in the current onslaught of COVID-19 in the region: CHI Health Good Samaritan’s AirCare helicopter.
Since last March, the medical chopper has transported COVID-19 patients in central Nebraska and beyond to a hospital that can provide a higher level of care.
“If we didn’t have a passion for this, we wouldn’t be here,” said Luke Ballmer, manager of the AirCare flight program and communication center. “We want to do the best for the patient at all times. COVID just makes it a little more challenging.”
More and more patients
The transfer process is coordinated with the Nebraska COVID-19 Transfer Center, which is operated by the CHI Health Transfer Center in Omaha. For a number of years, it has facilitated patient transfers within CHI Health facilities.
In April, the state transfer center was established when Gov. Pete Ricketts asked multiple health systems to work together to assist hospitals across the state in transferring patients during the pandemic.
“Since CHI Health had the infrastructure in place to work across a large area, the health systems agreed the best and quickest solution would be to set up a Nebraska COVID-19 Transfer Center,” said Kristen Blum, the division director of CHI Health Virtual Care Operations, which includes the CHI Health Transfer Center.
When a call comes in, the team identifies the closest hospital that has the capacity and capability to take care of a patient with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Those include all hospitals across the state, not just CHI Health hospitals.
A busy fall
In the past nine months, AirCare has transported more than a dozen COVID patients in addition to its regular patient load. Its crew must expertly stabilize and care for them while transporting them to the appropriate level of hospitalized care.
“We try to place patients in a hospital close to them that can take care of them. Sometimes, we’ve had to go quite a distance to find beds, but so far, we’ve always had a bed,” Blum said.
The center relies on Nebraska hospitals with intensive care units, but may reach out of state, as well. AirCare also may transfer patients who are recovering, but who still need hospital care, to other hospitals in order to free up intensive care beds.
“We try to spread out where the patients go so we don’t inundate any one system,” Blum said. “This is a challenging time, so the time it might take to line up a transfer can be much longer than we’re used to seeing because hospitals are reaching their limits.”
She added, “The normal processes don’t work right now like they have in the past, so we’ve had to reach farther across the state to find space for some of these people. We are all reaching our limits of our ability to care for these patients.”
AirCare crew in PPE
The AirCare chopper carries a pilot and two nurses who have EMS certification and an EMT or paramedic’s license. “If a critical patient can’t go by air, we take an ambulance and add a respiratory therapist to the ambulance crew,” said Matt Walter, a paramedic and the supervisor of the Good Samaritan’s hospital-based EMS ambulance service.
AirCare’s top concern is safety, followed by speed. The average air speed of the Bell 429 is 170-174 mph. It can get to Broken Bow in 20 minutes, North Platte in 30 minutes and Ogallala in 55 minutes, roughly one-third of the driving time.
This year, the chopper has taken patients to hospitals in Denver and South Dakota and as far as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. “Sometimes the distance is a lot farther than what we’re used to, and extended flights can be very fatiguing. Safety is No. 1 with us, so we watch that closely,” Ballmer said.
AirCare only transports patients to higher-care facilities. They are returned home in an ambulance.
PPE and cleaning
With COVID transfer calls on top of their normal flights for heart attacks, strokes or severe trauma patients during this time, it has been a busy, stressful time for AirCare crews in Kearney.
Some rituals in these COVID-19 times, such as wearing PPE, are not new. Prior to COVID-19, crews often transported patients with infectious diseases, so PPE was necessary for all medical personnel on board, including the pilot.
“The staff, including the pilot, wears appropriate PPE for positive or suspected positive COVID patients. We have gowns, eyewear, things of that nature,” Ballmer said. “Sometimes our helmets have shields that come down, and a curtain separates the pilot from the patient.”
After each flight, a significant cleaning and decontamination process takes place.
“All the COVID-19 precautions we take inside the hospital, we utilize outside, too,” Ballmer said.
Some of the newer cleaning chemicals most effective for killing COVID-19 have a slightly longer drying time, so that adds a few minutes to the process, “but if we didn’t have a passion for it, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Strains on the system
Blum is concerned about the expected rise in cases and the hospitalizations in the next few weeks and its effects on hospitals and their staffs.
“Just being a special COVID transfer station means we’re not operating with business as usual. Our hospitals are strained. It’s taking longer to find placements for patients, and we’re not at the end of it yet. We’re trying to pull together to minimize the impact,” she said.
She said capacity at hospitals changes quite a bit during the course of the day, “and it can be difficult to find placement. The Transfer Center can assist hospitals in this to give them time to care for patients, while also balancing the load of transfers across multiple facilities to keep other hospitals from becoming overwhelmed,” Blum said.
“But surgeries are delayed because we need as many staff members as we can get to convert areas to care for more COVID patients. We do have limits as to our capacity. We haven’t seen the peak yet, and we’re using every resource we have,” she said.
Blum said Nebraskans are “lucky” to have this CHI Health model. “I’m proud of how we’re working together, but nobody expects to be transferred out of their own community when they are hospitalized, so we’re hoping we don’t need to be doing this for a lot longer.”
Despite the demands of COVID, Ballmer remains enthusiastic about his role in health care.
“Even prior to COVID, no two days were ever the same. No two calls were ever the same. There are happy moments and sad moments, but I can’t imagine doing anything else. I can’t wait to come to work,” he said.
