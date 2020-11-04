CHI Health Good Samaritan restricting visitors

KEARNEY — With COVID-19 cases rising, starting Wednesday, social visits to patients no longer are allowed at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Hospitalized patients will be allowed only one healthy adult support person per day. A support person is someone designated by the patient to help with their care needs.

Support persons must wear a mask fully covering their nose and mouth throughout their entire visit, including time spent in patient rooms. Other protective equipment also may be required in some situations.

People unable or unwilling to follow these rules for their entire visit will be asked to leave the facility.

Other restrictions include:

- Visiting hours for support persons are 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. for all patients except maternity, pediatrics, end-of-life and certain other special circumstances identified by the staff.

- One healthy adult support person will be allowed in the Emergency Department, surgery/procedure areas, outpatient diagnostics and clinic/ambulatory settings during regular business hours.