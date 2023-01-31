CHI Health Good Samaritan offers health career scholarships

KEARNEY – Applications are now available for health career scholarships offered each year by the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation.

Since 1989, the foundation has awarded $294,891 in scholarships to 431 future nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and other health professionals. Upon graduation, many of these professionals remain in Kearney providing health care to this community.

To be eligible for a Good Samaritan health career scholarship, applicants must be enrolled or accepted in a recognized health career program, and they must be permanent residents or students attending schools within Good Samaritan’s service area, which includes Buffalo County, Hall County and 11 other counties north, south and west of Kearney, plus three in northern Kansas.

Generous donors make the scholarship program possible.

Applications must be submitted online by April 1 and include educational enrollment verification, official transcripts, letters of recommendation and a statement of professional goals.

To apply or learn more, including the eligible geographic region, visit www.CHIhealth.com/GoodSamaritanScholarships.