CHI Health Good Samaritan gets state-of-the-art $2.6 million scanner

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has added a new $2.6 million positron emission tomography-computed tomography imaging system.

The technology’s high-tech images capture changes at the cellular level, identifying diseases like cancer in their earliest stages.

The system was funded by an anonymous donation to the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. It replaces a PET/CT installed in 2006.

The GE Discovery MI, 64 slice CT with PET imaging, visualizes the body’s biological activity to help evaluate infection, inflammation, cardiac viability, cancer and neurodegenerative processes like dementia. It can also help monitor a patient’s response to therapy.

Good Samaritan radiologists will now be able to detect lesions as small as 4 mm, compared to 8-9 mm with standard scanners. The system also monitors a patient’s breathing and adjusts for image distortion. Specialists are able to use these clearer and more precise images for targeted therapies, such as radiation.

In addition, imaging times are expected to decrease by up to 50%, requiring less repositioning and decreasing radiation exposure. These improvements are particularly impactful for patients who are short of breath, in pain or require frequent scans. Good Samaritan will also use the new scanner to begin offering evaluation of neuroendocrine malignancies using a recent FDA-approved radiotracer.