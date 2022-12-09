 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHI Health Good Samaritan assists community, disadvantaged patients in 2022

Rules for companies representing Medicare plans

KEARNEY — CHI Health gave back $265.3 million in community benefits last fiscal year under the new leadership of CEO E.J. Kuiper.

In the Kearney area, served by CHI Health Good Samaritan, 1,529 patients were supported through medical financial assistance.

CHI Health is comprised of 28 hospitals, 200 clinics and more than 12,000 employees in Nebraska, southwest Iowa, North Dakota and Minnesota. The health system recently posted the CHI Health Community Benefit Report 2022 on its website.

The largest investment, 76.5%, ensured access to health care in communities served by CHI Health hospitals and clinics. That $203.1 million helped 190,727 uninsured or underinsured patients who could not afford to pay for health care services, and it subsidized the unreimbursed cost of providing care for an additional 235,764 Medicaid patients.

The remaining $62.2 million was invested in internal and external services, programs and partner organizations to improve community health by focusing on food insecurity, violence prevention, mental health and increasing access to care.

