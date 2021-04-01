CHI Health Good Sam to pay tribute to organ donors

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will pay tribute to those who saved lives through the gift of organ and tissue donation at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the West Tower entrance flagpole.

Hospital staff members will raise the Donate Life flag in honor of donors and donor families. The remembrance will include brief remarks and a prayer.

Those touched by donation are invited to attend. Social distancing and masking policies will be followed.

CHI Health also asks the public wear blue and green, the Donate Life colors, on April 16 to promote the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor, and give hope to those who are waiting.

More than 100,000 men, women and children are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Each day, 20 people die because the organ they need is not donated in time.

Some 85% of patients on the waiting list are waiting for a kidney. A single tissue donor can help more than 75 people.

Join the Donor Registry at: liveonnebraska.org/register.