CHI Health Good Sam to host trunk-or-treating next week

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event for the community from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27 in the hospital’s north parking lot on Avenue A, north of East 31st Street.

Hospital staff will hand out candy to children age 12 and under. Costumes are encouraged. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Along with that, the hospital has issued safety tips for children trick-or-treating on Halloween. Children are more likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Costumes need to be safe and easily visible to drivers. Children should carry glow sticks or flashlights to see better and to be seen by drivers.

Drivers should slow down in residential neighborhoods from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween, and they should be especially alert. They should not talk on their cell phones or eat in their cars — they should concentrate on the road and their surroundings.