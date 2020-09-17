CHI Health giving out 3,000 copies of 'A New Norm' to students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — CHI Health is addressing student anxiety and depression during COVID-19 by providing 3,000 free books, “A New Norm,” to elementary and middle schools to spark conversations regarding mental health.

The book tells the story of Norm, whose “norm” was living with a cloud over his head. Nothing he tried could make it go away. Norm explores the fear, anger and shame experienced during times of crisis and, through that journey, realizes there is hope.

Also provided were guidelines for concerning behaviors, and when and how to seek professional help.

The books were dispersed throughout CHI Health’s service area, which goes from Kearney to Omaha and into southwestern Iowa.

Recently, more than 750 educators from across the state registered for a first-of-its-kind, virtual half-day webinar regarding a safe return to the classroom. CHI Health mental health and infectious disease experts addressed questions about masking and social distancing and highlighted the importance of self-care. “A New Norm” was featured during the webinar.

To contact CHI Health mental health experts, call 800-930-0031 or 308-865-2000. For immediate help, dial 911.