CHI Health gives back in 2021

KEARNEY— CHI Health gave back $208.7 million in community benefits last fiscal year, the largest contribution in the organization’s 151-year history, according to the CHI Health Community Benefit Report 2021.
In the Kearney area, served by CHI Health Good Samaritan, the community benefit totaled $10,030,845. This included supporting 2,111 patients through medical financial assistance.
Other contributions included:
— $65,000 to Buffalo County Community Partners to support its HealthyMINDS and Be Well Collaboratives
— $65,000 to Kearney Public Schools’ HealthyMINDS initiative through a grant from CommonSpirit Health Mission and Ministry Fund
— $25,000 to HelpCare Clinic to improve the health of uninsured residents of Buffalo and Kearney counties.
CHI Health’s largest investment, 83%, or $173.3 million, helped 208,953 uninsured or underinsured patients and subsidized the unreimbursed cost of providing care for an additional 184,390 Medicaid patients.
The remaining $35.4 million was invested in internal and external services, programs and partner organizations to improve community health by focusing on healthy food, safe housing and workforce development programs.
CHI Health comprises 14 hospitals and more than 150 clinics in Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Jeanette Wojtalewicz, interim president & CEO for CHI Health, also praised the system’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
“Collectively, we administered nearly 80,000 vaccines, performed over 92,000 tests and cared for 10,932 patients with COVID-19. We hosted virtual town halls, distributed hand sanitizers and masks to local congregations and provided resources for coping through these unprecedented times,” she said.
She said CHI Health’s free mental health crisis and referral line received 40,551 calls, averaging 922 calls each week, for mental health and substance misuse treatment services.
To read the full CHI Health Community Benefit Report 2021, visit www.chihealth.com/en/about-us/community-benefit.html.