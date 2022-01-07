CHI Health gives back in 2021

KEARNEY— CHI Health gave back $208.7 million in community benefits last fiscal year, the largest contribution in the organization’s 151-year history, according to the CHI Health Community Benefit Report 2021.

In the Kearney area, served by CHI Health Good Samaritan, the community benefit totaled $10,030,845. This included supporting 2,111 patients through medical financial assistance.

Other contributions included:

— $65,000 to Buffalo County Community Partners to support its HealthyMINDS and Be Well Collaboratives

— $65,000 to Kearney Public Schools’ HealthyMINDS initiative through a grant from CommonSpirit Health Mission and Ministry Fund

— $25,000 to HelpCare Clinic to improve the health of uninsured residents of Buffalo and Kearney counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CHI Health’s largest investment, 83%, or $173.3 million, helped 208,953 uninsured or underinsured patients and subsidized the unreimbursed cost of providing care for an additional 184,390 Medicaid patients.