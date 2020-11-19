CHI Health closes Quick Care clinic at HyVee to relieve strain on Good Samaritan's ER

KEARNEY — Due to COVID-19 demands on CHI Health emergency rooms, CHI Health Quick Care clinics have closed inside the Hy-Vee supermarket at 5212 Third Ave.

The move is being done to relieve the strain on the CHI Health Good Samaritan Emergency Room, said Julie Gernetzke, CHI Health Division vice president, medical group enterprise operations.

People are being advised to visit Priority Care at the CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St. Appointments are not necessary. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. The clinic can be reached at 308-865-2141.

Gernetzke said CHI Health staffs are being moved around as COVID-19 cases soar. Joining her in making the announcement was Darcy Jones, medical site leader, CHI Health Priority Care and Quick Care.

“Our ERs are full. With staffing challenges, this provides quicker turnaround for patients who really need it. If you have a cough or mild COVID symptoms, go to Priority Care,” Jones said.

Another option is CHI Health’s Virtual Quick Care, an online site where people can chat with medical professionals from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Virtual visits cost $35 out of pocket but also are covered by some insurance plans.