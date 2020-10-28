CHI Health CEO says COVID-19 situation in Nebraska not 'dire'

“We have 23 beds, in the ICU so we’re not overrunning ICU capacity,” he added. “Maybe we’re treating them more aggressively or acting differently with younger patients, but it’s a little different now than it was.”

COVID ‘fatigue’

A bigger concern is fatigue of the medical staff members. “That’s the $64,000 question. It’s been a long six months. We had a relatively quiet summer, but it’s really picked up in September,” he said.

CHI Health is in the process of hiring 200 traveling nurses, he said. One-third already have arrived. He said staffing needs are evaluated every shift, all day, every day.

CHI Health has established a new pay policy to reward nurses and other staff members for extra hours.

“We continue to see people in this profession have a ‘third gear’ they can shift to when they need to, but they can only do that for so long, so we’re bringing in extra people to let people take time off, knowing we may have another wave this winter or next spring, and we must be prepared when the community needs us,” he said.

Robertson knows much of the public is tired of isolation, social distancing and masks, but they must remain vigilant.