CHI Good Sam to provide new bike helmets Tuesday in Kearney

KEARNEY— CHI Health Good Samaritan and Safe Kids Platte Valley are offering new bike helmets to the public 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

Suggested donation is $10 per helmet, payable to the Good Samaritan Foundation. Helmets will be distributed while supplies last.

The helmets, toddler through adult sizes, meet current safety standards and will be fitted by trained staff members from Good Samaritan Emergency Services.

According to Safe Kids, more children ages 5-14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to bicycling than any other sport.

A properly fitting helmet is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from crashes involving bicycles and other wheeled equipment, but only 45% of children 14 and younger usually wear one.