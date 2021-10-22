CHI Good Sam honored for treatment of stroke patients

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan again has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus achievement award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Good Samaritan, the first hospital in Nebraska to earn Primary Stroke Center designation, is celebrating the 10th anniversary for the achievement. It is the only emergency room in Buffalo County with this elite level of recognition, according to a press release.

“A stroke patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute treatment is delayed,” Shelly Jorges, stroke program coordinator at Good Sam, said. “At Good Samaritan, we are continually finding better ways to treat strokes faster and more safely. This award reinforces our team’s drive to provide the most up-to-date care.”

Also, Good Samaritan received the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. To qualify, hospitals must meet measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the overall diabetes cardiovascular initiative composite score.