Cherry Avenue trail bridge southeast of Kearney reopens

KEARNEY — Contractors have completed warranty repairs to the Cherry Avenue hike-bike trail bridge.
The bridge is open to the public.
Repairs were necessary after flooding in 2019 damaged the bridge and shoreline along the canal.
Repairs also were completed along stretches of the hike-bike trail where floodwaters washed away earth under the paved trail.
