Cherry Avenue trail bridge southeast of Kearney reopens
  • Updated
Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge

Flooding in July 2019 badly damaged sections of the hike-bike trail between The Archway and Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. The pedestrian bridge near Cherry Avenue and the east Kearney I-80 exit also was damaged. Repairs were completed late last year.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Contractors have completed warranty repairs to the Cherry Avenue hike-bike trail bridge.

The bridge is open to the public.

Repairs were necessary after flooding in 2019 damaged the bridge and shoreline along the canal.

Repairs also were completed along stretches of the hike-bike trail where floodwaters washed away earth under the paved trail.

