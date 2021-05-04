Chemical shortage won't effect Kearney pools this summer

Deterding said the chlorine products made at the plant are among those that he distributes to almost 500 pools, including Kearney’s two municipal pools. When Harmon and Centennial park pools open on May 25, they’ll have the chlorine to be safe and healthy.

“We buy our chemicals through Deterding’s. They ordered enough so we have enough,” said Kiane Davidson, the Kearney Park and Recreation Department’s aquatics and youth recreation coordinator.

The shortage traces back to Hurricane Laura in August 2020. The storm badly damaged the BioGuard chlorine factory in Louisiana, forcing the sales team at the plant to alert suppliers, like Deterding, to place orders quickly or risk coming up short.

“We anticipated there would be a huge problem with chlorine this year, but we got out ahead of it,” Deterding said.

He put in his order in October, only a few short weeks after the chlorine plant burned. Recovery has been slow, he said, so BioGuard reps told him to carefully forecast his needs through the remainder of the summer and anticipate long waits for delivery.

Normally Deterding’s receives orders in just one week, but this summer it will be six to eight weeks.