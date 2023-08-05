Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; take-out 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches, or a grilled chicken BLT salad, must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month. No changes to take-out lunches after 8 a.m.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for take-out. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for take-out. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Lunch Menu:

Monday: Italian chicken breast

Tuesday: Baked ham

Wednesday: Fried chicken

Thursday: Beef tips over noodles

Friday: Taco salad

ACTIVITIES:

MONDAY:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1:15 p.m. Drop-in pinochle, cribbage

1:30 p.m. Monday with Mona

1:30 p.m. Felting class

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: balance and posture

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

1-2 p.m. Tech help

1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam

WEDNESDAY:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1 p.m. Quirky quilters

1:30 p.m. Drop-in Activities: 10-pt. Pitch

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: toning ball

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 Drop-in Activities: pinochle, bridge, mahjong

1:40 p.m. Gentle yoga - beginners

3 p.m. Heart & Heart cooking class

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. Movie: “Sweetwater”

1 p.m. Movie “Sweetwater”

1:15 p.m. Drop-in activity: 10-pt. Pitch

Phelps County

Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. A chef salad can be substituted for the entree if the order is made by 10 a.m. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & Go and Delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch Menu:

Monday: Breakfast casserole

Tuesday: Chicken pizza bake

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Chili dog

Friday: Salisbury steak

ACTIVITIES:

MONDAY:

10 a.m. Quilting

TUESDAY

China painters

11 a.m. to noon - blood pressure check

WEDNESDAY:

8:30-4:30 p.m. Miracle Ear