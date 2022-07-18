Chase Rice to entertain country music lovers Friday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Chase Rice first made waves in the world of country music with the hit, “Cruise,” recorded by his friends in the band, Florida Georgia Line.

Rice had a hand in writing the tune with four other musicians. At the time of its release in 2014, “Cruise” claimed the title of best-selling digital song of all time in the United States. It sat at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for 24 weeks.

Rice’s own career took off that same year with the release of “Ignite the Night,” a full-length album that included the Platinum-certified single, “Ready Set Roll.”

The 36-year-old singer and songwriter released a string of hits, including “Gonna Wanna Tonight,” “Whisper,” “Eyes on You,” “Lonely If You Are” and “Drinkin’ Beer, Talkin’ God. Amen.”

Rice, along with Jameson Rodgers, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the LandMark Implement Arena at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25-$65 plus fees.

Rice grew up with Brian Kelley in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Kelley went on to form Florida Georgia Line with Tyler Hubbard. After Rice moved to North Carolina, his friendship with Kelley waned until they reconnected years later, working together on the hit, “Cruise.”

With more than 2.2 million albums sold and over 2.1 billion total streams, Rice can count on a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe. Rice continues as an established and powerful force in Nashville.

As a songwriter, Rice draws on his life experiences, including his college football career at the University of North Carolina, a role as a contestant on the reality TV show, “Survivor Nicaragua,” and even a job as a pit crew member for NASCAR.

All these accomplishments pale in comparison to his success as a singer/songwriter. His latest release, “The Album,” featured the hit “Lonely If You Are,” co-written by Kevin Griffin, Martin Johnson and Francois Tetaz. The album also contains “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” a song Rice performs with his friends from Florida Georgia Line.