Charity golf event will honor Blankenship, fund scholarships

KEARNEY — The Bruce Blankenship Memorial Turksborough Open will celebrate the memory of Bruce Blankenship, a Kearney business leader and mayor who died during the COVID pandemic.

The four-person scramble is planned for June 24 at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course, and gives donors several ways to support the scholarship effort, including individual entries at $100 or $400 for a team of four golfers. There also are opportunities for hole sponsors, “Turk” sponsors, corporate sponsors and drawing and flag prize donors.

Proceeds will help fund scholarships for deserving students in the Kearney area. The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Blankenship’s family have established the annual Bruce Blankenship Leadership in Business Scholarship to honor his business leadership and his willingness to help others succeed.

More information is available by calling Brett Blankenship at 308-440-4792 or emailing brett@blankenshipgolf.com.