Charges filed against Kearney man who allegedly attacked his ex-probation officer

KEARNEY — A female Nebraska probation officer, who was the victim of kidnapping, robbery and assault last week in Kearney, was once her alleged attacker’s supervisor while he was on probation.
According to Buffalo County Court records in March 2016, Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney was arrested for trespassing onto property in Kearney, and having methamphetamine in his possession at the time. He was charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor trespassing, and the case went to district court where they were reduced to attempted possession of meth, a misdemeanor, and the trespassing charge, and he was convicted.
On Aug. 19, 2016, records show now-retired Buffalo County District Court Judge Bill Wright sentenced Smith to two years of intensive supervised probation with the Ninth Probation District office in Kearney.
Under the standard conditions of his probation Wright ordered Smith to the following requirements:
— Complete a short-term residential treatment program.
— Complete a halfway house, if recommended by probation.
— Complete a continued care/aftercare program.
— Attend the 12-Step Recovery program three times per week.
— Attend the Stay Sober Prevention Support Group at least once a week.
— Complete classes in family ties, money management, building social networks, employment services, parenting, workforce services and dialectic behavior therapy.
— Complete the Community Based Intervention program, which includes treatment at the recommended level of care, cognitive groups, Reporting Center activities and a curfew as set by probation.
— Serve 180 days in jail incrementally only on the recommendation of probation and the order of the court.
Records show an immediate 72-hours sanction in jail could have been imposed if Smith had a positive drug test, failed to test or a curfew violation. Records are unclear if there was ever a violation.
On Oct. 18, 2016, Smith’s probation agreement was changed to remove the dialectic behavior therapy requirement from the probation order. Records say the reason for the change was “the defendant was not appropriate for DBT therefore unable to complete.”
The order was signed by Smith’s probation officer at the time, the alleged victim from Saturday’s kidnapping, robbery and assault.
On Nov. 20, 2017, Judge Wright released Smith from probation early. Wright’s order said, “The court has been advised by the defendant’s supervising probation officer that the defendant has satisfactorily completed the conditions of his probation for the entire duration of probation.”
Based on the probation officer’s recommendation, records show Wright released Smith from probation.
On Monday, Smith was charged in Buffalo County Court with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident. He is accused of going to a Kearney residence where the female probation officer was, hitting her numerous times, taking her to an ATM to force her to withdraw money, and then allegedly threatening her if she told anyone.
A call placed by the Hub to the Ninth Probation District office for comment wasn’t returned. Because of the upcoming Christmas holiday officials with the Nebraska Supreme Court, which oversees probation offices throughout the state, were unavailable for comment.
Smith remains at the Buffalo County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
