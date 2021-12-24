Charges filed against Kearney man who allegedly attacked his ex-probation officer

— Attend the Stay Sober Prevention Support Group at least once a week.

— Complete classes in family ties, money management, building social networks, employment services, parenting, workforce services and dialectic behavior therapy.

— Complete the Community Based Intervention program, which includes treatment at the recommended level of care, cognitive groups, Reporting Center activities and a curfew as set by probation.

— Serve 180 days in jail incrementally only on the recommendation of probation and the order of the court.

Records show an immediate 72-hours sanction in jail could have been imposed if Smith had a positive drug test, failed to test or a curfew violation. Records are unclear if there was ever a violation.

On Oct. 18, 2016, Smith’s probation agreement was changed to remove the dialectic behavior therapy requirement from the probation order. Records say the reason for the change was “the defendant was not appropriate for DBT therefore unable to complete.”

The order was signed by Smith’s probation officer at the time, the alleged victim from Saturday’s kidnapping, robbery and assault.