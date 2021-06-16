Chaplain: Grief comes in all shapes and sizes, mourners need love and listening

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Grief is not linear. There is no direction to it. You might take four steps forward, then two backward, and maybe three more back after a few months. Grief comes in waves. Over time, those waves lessen, but it still can come unexpectedly, and catches you off guard by a sight, a sound, a smell, a song,” he said.

He said he “had the privilege” of presiding at the funerals of both his beloved grandmothers. He remained calm throughout those services.

“But two years ago, I did a funeral for a family I didn’t know. They had a slide show, and suddenly, something in that slide show reminded me of my grandmother, and I began to cry. This was 10 years after her death,” he said.

He also said that his brother died in a boating accident in 1994, and now, nearly 30 years later, he will remember something about his brother and begin weeping.

‘Ride it like a wave’

“Grief is not something you ‘get over.’ You have to ride it like you ride a big wave,” he said. “You are either going to panic, or relax and ride until it’s over. Don’t let someone tell you that you are in Stage 2 or Stage 4 of grief. You are where you are. That’s where the Lord has you. Ride the wave with him and allow Him to walk you through it,” he said.