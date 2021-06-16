Chaplain: Grief comes in all shapes and sizes, mourners need love and listening

KEARNEY — Grief cannot be “fixed,” Mark Hartley told parishioners at St. James Catholic Church Monday evening.
“Too many times after a death, someone comes along trying to ‘fix’ you. You can’t be fixed. You just need to be heard. You need to be prayed for. You need to be loved and cared for,” he said.
Hartley, a chaplain at St. Croix Hospice in Grand Island, was invited by the St. James church’s Grief Ministry Committee to speak about grief, especially in the past year during COVID-19 when families could not gather, friends could not comfort the bereaved and many religious services were suspended.
Grief, he said, “is loss of a relationship. Many of you here tonight are grieving the loss of a relationship. The deeper the relationship, and the more you loved that person, the deeper the grief.”
Hartley, an ordained minister, said that when he was pastor of a church in Aurora, the widow of a church leader said the hardest day of her week after he died was Sunday morning. “She and her husband had always walked into church together and sat down in the pew together,” he said.
Grief is loss
Grief is sparked by losses of many kinds, including the loss of a pet, the loss of a home that burns down, the loss of a cherished possession such as a wedding ring, or loss of a position. “If you get fired, you grieve,” he said.
He knew a couple who had planned to travel extensively after retirement, but two months before the husband was to retire, he died unexpectedly. His widow not only lost her husband; she also lost their post-retirement plans and the loss of her future.
“Everybody grieves differently,” Hartley stressed. “Do not project your way of grieving on the next person. Men do not grieve like women. Men pull up bootstraps and go to work. That’s what they’ve been conditioned to do.”
Grief also can be complicated by the cause of a death, such as a car crash, a suicide or a traumatic death. He advised attendees not to blame themselves for a death, regardless of the circumstances.
“Satan wants you to believe it’s your fault, but it’s not. You are not in charge of another person’s life. We’re not sitting on the throne. God is,” he said.
Need to grieve
Hartley, who has pastored churches for 30 years in Nebraska, Arkansas and Maine and been a hospice chaplain for 20 years, talked about cultures where, after death, bereaved families stay home while friends and other mourners bring in food. In other cultures, if too few people visit a mourning family, strangers are paid to come sit with them.
“Our society does not allow people to grieve as they truly need to, so what do we do with our grief? We stuff it. You are at work, but you can’t cry. You need to take time off to grieve the loss of your loved one, but we don’t allow that in the U.S.,” he said.
“Grief is not linear. There is no direction to it. You might take four steps forward, then two backward, and maybe three more back after a few months. Grief comes in waves. Over time, those waves lessen, but it still can come unexpectedly, and catches you off guard by a sight, a sound, a smell, a song,” he said.
He said he “had the privilege” of presiding at the funerals of both his beloved grandmothers. He remained calm throughout those services.
“But two years ago, I did a funeral for a family I didn’t know. They had a slide show, and suddenly, something in that slide show reminded me of my grandmother, and I began to cry. This was 10 years after her death,” he said.
He also said that his brother died in a boating accident in 1994, and now, nearly 30 years later, he will remember something about his brother and begin weeping.
‘Ride it like a wave’
“Grief is not something you ‘get over.’ You have to ride it like you ride a big wave,” he said. “You are either going to panic, or relax and ride until it’s over. Don’t let someone tell you that you are in Stage 2 or Stage 4 of grief. You are where you are. That’s where the Lord has you. Ride the wave with him and allow Him to walk you through it,” he said.
Hartley said people can even laugh while mourning. “This doesn’t mean you aren’t shutting or shedding tears. There’s still a hole there. You’re still missing that loved one. But we can have laughter in the midst of our grief,” he said.
Hartley also suggested that mourners who are struggling to pray might try the Psalms or a book of prayers. “Even priests and ministers don’t feel like praying all the time,” he said.
23rd Psalm
Hartley focused on the 23rd Psalm, which chronicles the life of a flock of sheep (humanity) being cared for by a devoted shepherd (God.) Hartley watched sheepdogs while observing shepherds watching their flocks in Israel.
“The shepherd is always there. Sheep follow the shepherd. The sheep would not go into dark places unless he went first,” he said. “If he barked, they followed his commands. If somebody stopped on the road, he was out there between the car and those sheep. Think about that. Turn that into prayer.”
He noted, too, that sheep will not drink water from a rushing brook, “so the shepherd has to know where the calm water is.”
He said in the spring, before a flock is sheared, their wool coats are so heavy that if they fall over, their legs poke straight into the air and they cannot right themselves. Again, the shepherd comes to the rescue.
“Think of that. The shepherd sets you back up. He rubs your leg and restores your soul,” he said.
He added, “This (Earth) is not our home. We have a better place. There will be a meeting again. Christians don’t grieve like the world grieves. We have hope.”