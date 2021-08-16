Changes to Kearney Public transportation, dismissal procedures at three schools

KEARNEY - An ongoing law enforcement situation caused four Kearney Public School sites to enter a secure status and will affect today’s KPS transportation, dismissal procedures and after-school programming.

Bryant, Central, Bright Futures and the KPS Administration Offices remain in a secure status. There will be no KPS busing transportation to or from Bryant, Central or Bright Futures. Parents should pick them up at their school.

Kids will not be allowed to walk home today from Bryant, Central and Bright Futures. Parents will need to walk up and check their kids out of school today.

There will be no KCLC at Bryant or Central after school today. There will be police at Bryant, Central, and Bright Futures schools to help with security.