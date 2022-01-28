Chambers helps UNK, Kristensen observe MLK Day of Service

KEARNEY — During his 46 years as a Nebraska state senator, Ernie Chambers said he focused on helping not just those in his district, but anyone in the state who may have needed it.
“My affirmation without reservation included that idea that although I’m elected by a district, my title is state senator, and anybody who lives, dwells or passes through this state and is deprived of that to which he or she is entitled. If I’m able to do something to rectify that situation, that’s what I’m going to do,” Chambers said Wednesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The retired state senator from Omaha was the keynote speaker at the second annual MLK Day of Service at UNK. The event recognized Martin Luther King Jr.’s influence as a social activist and civil rights leader. The MLK Day of Service was sponsored by the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion and UNK Fraternity and Sorority Life.
Chambers represented north Omaha for 46 years and is the longest serving state senator in the state’s history. Chambers was introduced to the crowd of approximately 100 people by UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, who served with Chambers in the Nebraska Legislature.
“It was a personal honor today because I had the opportunity to watch this man. I saw him sacrifice. I saw him tormented. I saw him ridiculed. I saw him work. I got a chance for 14 years to watch the master of his craft,” Kristensen said about their years together in the Unicameral.
Kristensen recognized Chambers for his years of service, but also for his compassion and kindness to others. Despite their differences, Chambers and Kristensen maintained a cordial, professional relationship.
“One thing I always appreciate is a person who in the presence of a lot of people can acknowledge that we had a good relationship. A man who is white, who has made it in this world. He’s the chancellor of this school. And while he and I were in the Legislature we disagreed on issues, but if it was an issue that we disagreed on, we never disrespected each other as men and as human beings,” Chambers said.
After addressing the crowd, Chambers and Kristensen joined UNK students and staff to compile personal hygiene care packages for people in need. More than 600 care packages were put together to be distributed through the Loper Pantry, Crossroads Mission Avenue and Kearney Jubilee Center.