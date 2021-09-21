Chamber president warns that Kearney business accepted fake $50 bill

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is issuing a warning to its members that a Kearney business had received a counterfeit $50 bill.

“I just received communication from a business that they received a counterfeit $50 bill,” Chamber President Derek Rusher said in the warning. “When comparing the fake $50 to an authentic $50, they looked and felt identical because they bleached a $1 bill before printing on it.”

Rusher said that when the fake bill was held up to the light it did not have the presidential water mark. "But it was difficult to even catch that.”

The victimized business didn’t know it was a fake bill until their bank caught it as a $1 bill when going through the currency counter.

Rusher advised the chamber membership to pass along the warning about fake $50 bills.