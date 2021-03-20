Chadron man identified as fatality victim of a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 2

RAVENNA — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left a Chadron man dead and several others hospitalized.

According to a Sheriff’s Department press release, the crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection of Pawnee Road east of Ravenna. The accident resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron, who died at the scene.

According to preliminary investigation, two vehicles collided head on. The crash involved a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup driven by Sergio Tinajero, 25, of Grand Island. He was a lone occupant. An eastbound 2019 Ford SUV was driven by Jessica Ehlers, 35, of Grand Island. Deines was among the four additional occupants in the SUV.

All surviving crash victims were transported from the scene to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A portion of Highway 2 near the crash site was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation. Next of kin were notified. The Buffalo County Attorney has ordered an autopsy.

Members of the Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, AirCare and CHI paramedics and Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.