YORK – Northeast Community College and Central Valley Ag have announced the creation of an apprenticeship program. The new chemical applicator apprenticeship offers a pathway for students or adults to break into a new career field.

As part of the program, apprentices will be working for CVA while they are taking occupation-specific courses with Northeast. By integrating on-the-job learning with classroom learning, individuals can work and earn an income while they are obtaining a credential in a new career field.

CVA serves 20 counties in Nebraska, including locations in south-central Nebraska.

“Northeast is excited to be partnering with Central Valley Ag on this new applicator apprenticeship program. This new program will open so many doors for individuals interested in being an applicator who are unable to commit to a full on-campus college program,” said Kimberly Andersen, apprenticeship director at Northeast.

The Chemical Applicator Apprenticeship Program is for people of all ages who want to earn a salary while learning how to effectively operate chemical applicator equipment and understand what chemicals are used to treat certain infestations.

The program contains eight weeks of related instruction and approximately one year of on-the-job training. Upon course completion, individuals will receive their Commercial Applicator License. Central Valley Ag is also covering the cost of tuition and fees for apprenticeship-related instruction.

“We are excited to make this program available to interested students, to help them gain essential skills, earn their license and carve out a path for job training, mentorship and career growth,” said Brent Reichmuth, senior vice president of operations at CVA.

More information about the program is at www.cvacoop.com//apprenticeship.