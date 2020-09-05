Central Platte NRD board sets lower FY2021 levy

GRAND ISLAND — A levy of 2.29 cents per $100 valuation for the 2021 fiscal year budget was approved Thursday by the Central Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors.
That means the owner of a $100,000 house will pay $22.98 to support CPNRD’s programs and projects that include flood reduction, water use and nitrate management, soil-health, recreation and conservation education.
The new levy compares to 2.37 cents for FY2020.
Total requirements for the FY2021 general and sinking funds are $24.7 million. The required property tax asking of $4,059,000 is a decrease of $147,325 from last year.
According to a CPNRD press release, major expenditures in the new budget are $4 million to meet future integrated management plan compliance, and $2.1 million in federal Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations grants to complete watershed assessments.
The total valuation received from the district’s 11 county assessors decreased 0.07%, to $17,653,315,322.
Flood study updates
Also Thursday, the board was told by Joe Krolikowski, district liaison with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, that an agreement has been signed by NRCS and CPNRD to create a new watershed work plan/environmental assessment for the Elm/Turkey Creek Watershed in Buffalo and Dawson counties.
CPNRD general manager Lyndon Vogt reported that a request for bids has been sent out and they will be available for consideration at the Sept. 24 board meeting.
The agreement calls for NRCS to pay all costs of the watershed plan, up to $742,500.
Two other WFPO grant agreements for the Lower Wood River Watershed Improvement Project in Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties, and the Spring/Buffalo Creek Watershed Improvement Project in Dawson County were approved for funding last spring.
NRCS funds available to CPNRD during the next two years for all three watershed studies total $2,092,500.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a motion to invest $500,000 over three years in an endowment for the Platte Valley Weed Management Area to help fund Platte River water conveyance maintenance. Since 2009, the weed management group has treated approximately 26,000 acres of invasive plant species within flowing Platte channels in Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Merrick, Hamilton and Polk counties.
- Was told by Vogt that five ag producers issued cease-and-desist orders in May remain out of compliance with the CPNRD Groundwater Quality Management Program: Bernard Katzberg, Artie Moeller, Mike Munsterman, William Soll and Richard Urban. Katzberg, Moeller and Urban violated their orders and have been served further notices by CPNRD legal counsel.
- Elected Directors Jim Bendfeldt of Kearney and Jay Richeson of Gothenburg as voting delegate and alternate, respectively, for a Nebraska Association of Resources Districts business session in Kearney later this month. The annual NARD conference scheduled Sept. 28-29 in Kearney was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns. However, there still will be an in-person business session, plus committee and board meetings.
