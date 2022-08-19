 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project

Central Nebraska Woodcarvers

Tom Candy, a Central Nebraska Woodcarvers member since 1995, is a regular at the twice-a-week carving meetings described as “about half social.”

The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse.

Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca and Atwood, Kansas will spend three days carving by hand and painting full-figured resting buffaloes. Each student will carve their own Resting Buffalo.

Nadrchal has taught woodcarving classes throughout the Midwest — most recently at the Doane Experience — a weeklong carving retreat that attracts woodcarvers from across the United States. Mr. Nadrchal has won numerous woodcarving awards and is a highly sought-after instructor due to his engaging and supportive instruction.

The Aug. 26 session will introduce students to the project and the process to complete the structure, and the woodcarvers will begin to carve. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the woodcarvers will continue to carve — adding shape and details to the piece. On Aug. 28, the woodcarvers will complete the woodcarving, paint and mount the Resting Buffalo.

For more information, please call or email Mark Whitacre, a member of CNW, at 308-440-3902 or markawhitacre@gmail.com.

