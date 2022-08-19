Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project

The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse.

Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca and Atwood, Kansas will spend three days carving by hand and painting full-figured resting buffaloes. Each student will carve their own Resting Buffalo.

Nadrchal has taught woodcarving classes throughout the Midwest — most recently at the Doane Experience — a weeklong carving retreat that attracts woodcarvers from across the United States. Mr. Nadrchal has won numerous woodcarving awards and is a highly sought-after instructor due to his engaging and supportive instruction.

The Aug. 26 session will introduce students to the project and the process to complete the structure, and the woodcarvers will begin to carve. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the woodcarvers will continue to carve — adding shape and details to the piece. On Aug. 28, the woodcarvers will complete the woodcarving, paint and mount the Resting Buffalo.