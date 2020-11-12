Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court plans on changing lives

“Our Veterans Treatment Court directly and measurably flips the script for so many people that cannot get their lives in order or get out of the circumstances in which they find themselves,” Otte said in an article written by Adam Jorgensen, director of the Nebraska Problem Solving Court.

Although treatment court judges provide an authority figure who issues praise and required sanctions, Otte said the Nebraska Probation Department will be instrumental in veterans’ lives.

“By following known and vetted protocols, a treatment court is the best chance many have for changing patterns of behavior, putting their former lives in the rearview mirror, re-engaging with estranged family and friends and becoming productive members of their community,” Otte said in the article.

The veterans courts are designed to reduce recidivism in high-risk and high-need veterans through a comprehensive and coordinated court response utilizing early intervention, behavioral health treatment, intensive supervision and consistent judicial oversight.