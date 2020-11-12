Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court plans on changing lives

KEARNEY — Starting the first part of 2021, the Tri-Cities will have a Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court.
The new problem-solving court will serve veterans who are facing criminal charges, from Buffalo, Adams and Hall counties.
Judges Stephen Illingworth of Hastings and Ryan Carson of Kearney will serve as the presiding judges.
In July 2019, the Nebraska Legislature provided appropriations to expand problem-solving courts in Nebraska, including funds to implement a veterans court in Nebraska’s Ninth Judicial District, which includes Buffalo and Hall counties.
Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton will be prosecuting the Veterans Treatment Court cases in Kearney. An exact date the court will be implemented is unclear.
Eatherton said Veterans Treatment Court will give veterans the opportunity to get the help they need.
“We’re still working on the parameters of who is eligible and what the outcome of the charges will be. If there will be an outright dismissal, or reduction in charges,” he said.
Veterans Treatment Court started in Douglas County in 2016, and Lancaster County in 2017. Judge Robert Otte is one of two judges presiding over the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court, and has seen firsthand the positive effect the court has had with veterans.
“Our Veterans Treatment Court directly and measurably flips the script for so many people that cannot get their lives in order or get out of the circumstances in which they find themselves,” Otte said in an article written by Adam Jorgensen, director of the Nebraska Problem Solving Court.
Although treatment court judges provide an authority figure who issues praise and required sanctions, Otte said the Nebraska Probation Department will be instrumental in veterans’ lives.
“By following known and vetted protocols, a treatment court is the best chance many have for changing patterns of behavior, putting their former lives in the rearview mirror, re-engaging with estranged family and friends and becoming productive members of their community,” Otte said in the article.
The veterans courts are designed to reduce recidivism in high-risk and high-need veterans through a comprehensive and coordinated court response utilizing early intervention, behavioral health treatment, intensive supervision and consistent judicial oversight.
Similar to other problem-solving courts, Veterans Treatment Courts operate under a team approach, where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement representative, treatment provider, the Veterans Health Administration, and other key team members work together to design an individualized program for each participant. Veterans Treatment Courts utilize trained volunteer veteran mentors to act as role models and provide guidance for veterans, and to help with readjustment issues to assist with reentry into civilian life.
