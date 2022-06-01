Central Nebraska Relay for Life June 10 in Kearney

KEARNEY — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central Nebraska invites community members to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on June 10 at Harmon Park in Kearney.

Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Co-chair Theresa Baack. “In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”

Relay For Life of Central Nebraska will begin with a Survivor Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Harmon Park Activity Center. EATON corporation will host a free will donation barbecue at 6 p.m. Other vendors include concessions by BD Construction and snow cones from Tropical Snow. At 7 p.m., the opening lap will be led by cancer survivors from the area. Entertainment will feature performances by Nicki Rezac. A silent auction and many other fun on-site activities will also take place throughout the evening. The event will draw to a close with the lighting of the luminaria in honor and in memory of those who have battled this horrible disease.

For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has joined communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by over 500,000 Relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways – funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education, and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

Help continue to fight the fight. Here are ways to help:

• Join the Relay For Life of Central Nebraska – Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at relayforlife.org/centralnebraska.

• Donate – If you can’t participate