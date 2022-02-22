Central Nebraska BIANE resource facilitator Sheila Kennedy gives hope to those with brain injuries

KEARNEY — Navigating life after a brain injury is not easy. Just ask Sheila Kennedy.

In January 1983, when she was just 15, she suffered a brain aneurysm when bacteria from a strep throat infection moved into her bloodstream. She required two surgeries. Five metal pins were placed in her head.

Kennedy, 53, has lived with her brain injuries for nearly 40 years. She has no peripheral vision on the right side of both eyes. “All those years, I just learned to work around it. I learned to adapt,” she said.

Last October, Kennedy became the resource facilitator for the new Central Nebraska regional office of the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, a statewide nonprofit that helps people and their caregivers navigate life after a brain injury. The BIANE also has offices in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Lincoln and Omaha.

“Brain injury is more prevalent than we know,” she said. Kennedy offers presentations and assists people who call with questions and problems. Those issues range from medical questions to finding housing. Some brain-injured people need types of housing that are difficult to find.

“If we can’t fix the problem or find the answer, we try to get creative,” she said. She reaches beyond the obvious to “feel the needs of the person with the brain injury, and his or her caregivers and family members,” she said.

Hidden handicaps

In 2001, bacteria from that 1983 infection invaded Kennedy’s heart, forcing her to have a mitral valve replaced. At that time, she assumed her 18-year-old brain injury was a thing of the past. Not until she attended a BIANE conference did she realize that her aneurysm was defined as a brain injury. “Going to that conference opened up a whole new world for me. I realized that my brain is injured,” she said.

“I am a nurse and I know a lot about anatomy, but I never thought about brain injuries. They hang on. You don’t ever get rid of the damage. You can adapt and learn how to work with it, but it never really heals,” she said.

At work, for example, she writes down nearly everything so she won’t forget. She often finds herself re-learning everyday tasks. “If I learn how to fill out a form on the internet, and two days later I have to do it again, I may not remember where to find it. It just takes me longer to do things,” she said.

Learning about her brain injuries has changed the way she perceives her world, she said.

Stepping up

After graduating from Ravenna High School, Kennedy worked as an LPN for 10 years, primarily at nursing homes. She also worked with adolescents at Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. She enjoyed that so much that she became a registered nurse.

“I’m a strong believer that God puts you where you’re supposed to be. God could have taken me a long time ago, but he didn’t, so I decided there must be something I’m supposed to do,” she said.

She eventually became a representative for the State Health Insurance Assistance program at the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, but when she was offered the BIANE opportunity last fall, she could not turn it down.

“This is an opportunity for me to share my life and my world and help other people. It’s OK to have a brain injury,” she said. “Sometimes we can’t be fixed, but what’s important is to be able to learn and to adapt to life.”

In this role, Kennedy is available for staff trainings and presentations. She can educate supervisors who have a brain-injured person on their staff. “People with brain injuries often have poor adherence to rules. They may not realize they’ve made errors,” she said.

She added, “Brain injuries can be caused by falls, aneurysms, strokes and near-drownings. People have been shaken, hit or thrown against a wall. That can cause brain injuries too.” Some COVID patients have lingering brain injuries as well.

Bringing light

Previously, Kennedy told few people about her handicap. “I had to do things differently from other people, but I never realized it was different,” she said. Now, she no longer is reluctant to reveal her condition.

“I want to be the person who helps the people who are going through the same things I have. Most people who have brain injuries have no physical signs of their injury. I want to bring light to that injury and give people some options,” she said.

While many effects of brain injuries cannot be remedied, “what’s important is to be able to learn how to adapt to life,” she added.

Kennedy is excited about the BIA’s virtual annual statewide conference March 17-18. Speakers will focus on topics such as brain injuries, tips for caregivers, yoga sessions and medical offerings. One humorous speaker will talk about being a caregiver for her mother who suffered a brain injury after a fall. Conference cost is $80 for caregivers and family members, and $170 for professionals. CEUs are available.

By early spring, Kennedy hopes to start support groups for brain-injured people. “I’m hoping to give people hope,” she said.