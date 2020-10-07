Central Elementary students show 'Great things did happen in 2020'

KEARNEY — Central Elementary School’s Kearney Community Learning Center class wanted to prove that 2020 hasn’t been all bad. So, they came up with a project to show that, “Great things did happen in 2020.”

Students, and teachers, each came up with international, national, local and personal examples of things that made the year great so far. Some of the items included:

- Pollution dropped in some areas by 60% in the first week of lockdown.

- Kearney had a drive-in theater again.

- Grandchildren were born.

- “I got to spend more time with my Grandma in 2020.”

- “I learned to ride a bike in 2020.”